CFPUA advises homeowners to winter-ready their pipes as temperatures drop

It's time to start getting your pipes winter-ready (Photo: Paul Goyette/CC BY-SA 2.0/MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Time is running out to prepare your home’s pipes for the cold months ahead.

Winter arrives in just eight days, with the Cape Fear already seeing three nights this fall below freezing.

As temperatures drop, your pipes are put at risk of freezing or breaking if certain steps aren’t taken.

CFPUA says to turn off and drain your irrigation system.

You should also insulate any outdoor plumbing to protect it from the surrounding cold air.

Taking a few simply steps to keep your pipes protected will go a long way in ensuring you won’t have any costly repairs caused by freezing temperatures.