CFPUA announces drinking water filtration progress, Sweeney Water Treatment Plant

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Cape Fear Pubic Utility Authority has announced a milestone in its Granular Activated Carbon filter system progress.

All water being distributed to customers from the Sweeney Water Treatment plant is 100% PFAS and Gen X free.

The new GAC filters have been under construction since 2019. The CFPUA says Tuesday’s test results prove all the hard work was worth it.

“Today, right now, all water being distributed from Sweeney to our customers is being treated by the new GAC filters. I’m holding in my hand the most recent lab results on this water. The results, no PFAS whatsoever detected in the finishing water,” said CFPUA Board Chair, Jennifer Adams.

There are eight of the GAC filters at the Sweeney Water Plant, which provides drinking water to 80% of CFPUA’s customers.

“We can live without a lot of things, but we cannot live without water. We talk a lot about infrastructure and critical infrastructure. There is no more critical infrastructure than water, and clean water,” said New Hanover County Commissioner, Rob Zapple.

The CFPUA says drinking water will still continue to be monitored for PFAS moving forward.

The project had an estimated cost of 100 million dollars, and CFPUA and elected county officials say they plan to hold Chemours financially responsible for contaminating our waterways.