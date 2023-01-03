CFPUA combines Sweeney, Richardson drinking water distribution systems

CFPUA has combined two water distribution plants (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has consolidated its two largest drinking water distribution systems into a single system.

The integration combines distribution systems served by the Sweeney and Richardson water treatment plants.

Sweeney sources raw water from the Cape Fear River and treats about 80 percent of treated drinking water CFPUA distributes customers. Richardson treats raw water from groundwater wells and produces about 15 percent of CFPUA’s drinking water, distributed in portions of northern New Hanover County and the Ogden and Porters Neck areas.

The integration does not affect the operation of the two treatment plants.

The remaining 5 percent of drinking water is distributed in the groundwater well-based Monterey Heights system in southern New Hanover County. Monterey Heights will continue to operate as a separate distribution system.

Most customers in the combined system will continue to receive water from the same treatment plants that served them prior to integration. Water is flowing only from the Sweeney side into the Richardson side. Some customers in Castle Hayne who had been receiving water from Richardson will now receive water from Sweeney. A fraction of customers near the two interconnections in the Murrayville and Castle Hayne areas (known as the “blending zone”) will see some combination of water from the two plants.

No changes in water quality or pressure are expected as a result of the Sweeney-Richardson system integration. CFPUA says they have been planning for the integration for several months, in coordination with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

The combined systems will reduce operational complexity and enhance flexibility, according to a press release. Combining the two systems results in a single water quality monitoring schedule. In addition, it will allow CFPUA to manage increased water demands more effectively during events such as droughts.