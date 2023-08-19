CFPUA offices at Government Center to remain closed until further notice

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority offices at 235 Government Center Drive will remain closed until further notice for in-person visits following significant damage to the building from a plumbing leak.

Remediation and repair work is underway, but there is not yet a timeline for completion of that work.

Customers may still visit CFPUA’s Customer Service office at 305 Chestnut Street during regular business hours. CFPUA staff is in the process of identifying a temporary location for a second in-person customer service center, and updates will be provided as they become available.

Customers may also manage their CFPUA accounts by telephone using the Interactive Voice Response system at 910-332-6550 or online at CFPUA.org/online.

CFPUA’s water and wastewater services are not affected and are operating normally.