CFPUA prepared for summer water demand amid moderate drought

Region below normal rainfall average to date

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- Dry conditions are forcing some counties, cities and towns to announce water conservation alerts.

Brunswick County issued a stage-one alert on June 17, but that alert will not apply to most New Hanover County resident, only Brunswick County residents.

According to a Cape Fear Public Utility Authority’s spokesperson Cammie Bellamy, New Hanover county residents are not under any alerts at this time.

“There is not a guarantee that the drought won’t get worse,” said Bellamy.

So far this year, most of the region is below the normal rainfall average that we’d expect this time of year.

The agency has completed several projects designed to expand water capacity across their system, according to Bellamy.

“Earlier this year we opened up a new raw transmission main with our partners at Lower Cape Fear Water and Sewer Authority that’s allowing us to take about a million gallons more per day of raw water from the Cape Fear River,” she said.

The agency is now well equipped to handle the continued demand for water.

“We also expanded on the Richardson Water Treatment Plant at capacity last year, and added some new water wells in the Monterey Heights area,” she said. “Water demand is up by about 1.3% from what it was last year.”

Which added water capacity, in turn now allows the authority to keep pace with water demand this summer.

Bellamy said despite supply not being an issue at the moment, using water sparingly is always encouraged.

“If the drought continues or gets more aggressive that will only rise so we always advise customers to conserve water where possible.

Conserving on water can also help save on the customer’s water bills, according to Bellamy.

For more tips on how to save water, click here.