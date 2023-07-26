CFPUA says line under Orange Street asphalt dip is not damaged

The city of Wilmington responded to a sinkhole at the intersection of Orange and 2nd Street (WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington and CFPUA have issued an update on an asphalt dip at the intersection of Orange Street and 2nd Street.

A camera was used to inspect the area under the street to figure out the cause and see if there was a risk of a sinkhole forming.

CFPUA says the line under the street is not damaged. But there is a void in the area under the roadway.

A timeline on repairs hasn’t been released as crews work to figure out a fix.