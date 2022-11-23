CFPUA urging people not to pour Thanksgiving leftovers down drain

You are urged to not pour any Thanksgiving food down the drain (Photo: CFPUA)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thanksgiving is the time of year many people gather around the table with family and friends to enjoy a large meal and give thanks.

But according to CFPUA, it’s also a time of year clogged pipes can become an issue.

The company urges people not to put turkey, pies or sides down the drain, because they can clog the community’s sewer system.

You should always dispose of fats, oils, and grease in the trash, never down the drain.