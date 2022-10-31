CFPUA wins Gold Award for Exceptional Utility Performance

CFPUA has received a Gold Award (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has been awarded the Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies’ (AMWA) 2022 Gold Award for Exceptional Utility Performance.

Each year, AMWA honors high-performing public water systems from across the United States with its top utility management awards. CFPUA is one of eight public utilities recognized this year, and the only winner in the Southeast.

“This Gold Award is a recognition of the tremendous work CFPUA’s staff does daily to give customers the highest quality services,” CFPUA Executive Director Kenneth Waldroup said. “This award also comes during a landmark year in CFPUA’s history. In 2022, we published a 10-year Capital Improvements Plan that will invest $512 million in our community’s critical water and sewer infrastructure. We also launched a new Strategic Plan to guide the organization’s mission, vision, and values for years to come. Just this month, we celebrated our Sweeney Water Treatment Plant achieving non-detection of all tested PFAS compounds in drinking water, thanks to a $43 million project to improve water quality.