CFPUA working to filter polluted Wilmington drinking water

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)–After almost 40 years of polluted water in New Hanover County, a milestone has been reached to help filter toxins out of your drinking water.

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has made huge progress in their project of granular activated carbon filters at the Sweeny Water Treatment Plant in Wilmington after starting the project two years ago.

With this new technology, pollutants such as PFAS will be a or near undetectable.

Ken Waldroup, CFPUA Executive Director, tells us just how much.

“Having this unregulated contamination in our raw water supply is unacceptable. We are constructing, testing, and will put online new Granular Activated Carbon filters to remove this contamination.

The new GAC filters are being tested one at a time and the CFPUA hopes to be able to start distributing this treated water by early fall, but no later than December.