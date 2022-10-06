Changes are coming to CFPUA eBills

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority says it’s changing the way it delivers paperless bills.

Starting this fall, CFPUA is moving to a new vendor for eBill notifications.

The company says customers will need to set up an online account to keep receiving notifications.

CFPUA claims the change will make delivery more reliable, help prevent email bounce backs and give customers reminders about their bills.

To view your paperless bill after the change, you must have an online Customer Self-Service Account. You can sign up at CFPUA.org/Online.

You’ll need your email address, CFPUA account number and online activation code (found on your CFPUA bill).

Customers who need assistance setting up an online account can contact CFPUA customer service at 910-332-6550.