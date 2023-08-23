Charges upgraded to First Degree Murder in relation to Columbus County woman’s death

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man previously charged with Accessory After the Fact in connection to the death of a Columbus County woman has now been charged with First Degree Murder.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Allisa Grey Lee of Whiteville was found floating in the water at Heartbeat Bridge on Chair Factory Road on April 14th.

Brandon Wayne Mincey was indicted by a Columbus County grand jury for the new charge on August 9th.