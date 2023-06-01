Arrest made in connection to Columbus County homicide

41 year old Brandon Wayne Mincey (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Columbus County that occurred in April of this year.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says 24 year old Allisa Grey Lee of Whiteville was found floating in the water at Heartbeat Bridge on Chair Factory Road on April 14th.

41 year old Brandon Wayne Mincey of Whiteville has now been arrested and charged with Accessory After the Fact.

He has not been charged with murder.