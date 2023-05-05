Charlie Daniels Gallery opening May 13th in White Lake

WHITE LAKE, NC (WWAY) — The final touches have been made ahead of the opening of a Charlie Daniels Gallery in White Lake.

Organizers say they have been working closely with Daniels’ family to curate a special collection honoring the life and legacy he left behind, including fiddles, guitars, stage clothes, furniture, his Challenge Coin Table, his very first professional check from Elvis, and much more.

Daniels’ wife, Hazel, and his son, Charlie Jr., will be at the grand opening on May 13th.

Charlie Daniels spent many summers working on his grandfather’s tobacco farm in Bladen County and later graduated from Goldston High School in 1955.

After high school he worked briefly at a creosote company in Wilmington and started playing at clubs in nearby Jacksonville. Daniels left Wilmington and eventually moved to Nashville, Tennessee in 1967.

“Charlie loved Goldston’s Beach and visited there as a child. I can think of no better place for some of his most favorite memorabilia to be on display than in Bladen County at White Lake,” Hazel Daniels, Charlie’s widow, said.

Daniels died in 2020 at 83 years old.