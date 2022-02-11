Charlotte changes more streets named for Confederate leaders

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — North Carolina’s largest city has renamed two more streets with ties to white supremacy and the Confederacy, including one where the first private hospital in the state built to provide services to Black residents was located.

In March, Morrison Boulevard in the SouthPark area will become Carnegie Boulevard, while each of the four sections of East/West Hill Street will have a new name.

East/West Hill between South Church Street and South College Street will be renamed “Good Samaritan Way.” Built in 1891, Good Samaritan was the first private hospital in North Carolina built to provide services to Black residents.

It was demolished in 1996 to make room for the stadium which is home to the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

