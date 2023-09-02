Charlotte ticket wins $1.2 million jackpot on Friday night

NC Education Lottery

RALEIGH (WWAY) – Someone who bought a Cash 5 ticket at a Charlotte grocery store starts the Labor weekend with a $1.2 million jackpot.

The winner bought the $1 ticket at a Food Lion on Cambridge Commons Drive in Charlotte. The ticket matched all five numbers in Friday’s Cash 5 drawing.

The odds of matching numbers on all five balls are 1 in 962,598. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

The $1,226,664 jackpot became the first to exceed $1 million since November. The record Cash 5 jackpot stands at $2.1 million and was won in April 2021.

Since the jackpot was won Friday, Saturday’s jackpot resets to $100,000.