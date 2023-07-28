Cheap selection of books being offered at New Hanover County Public Library summer book sale

Books will be available at the New Hanover County Public Library (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re an avid reader looking for a cheap way to add to your collection, you’ll have the chance next week.

The Northeast Branch of the New Hanover County Public Library is holding their summer book sale beginning August 4th.

The first day is a preview for members. You can join at the door for twenty dollars.

Free admission begins on August 5th and runs through August 7th, with another opportunity to browse used books coming on August 11th through 13th.

Books will be $3 for hardbacks and $2 for paperbacks on the first day, going down to twenty-five cents on the final day.

For more information, click HERE.