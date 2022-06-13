Chick-fil-A welcomes back peach milkshake season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One of Chick-fil-A’s most beloved treats, the Peach Milkshake, is back just in time for summer.

Known for its classic summertime taste, each Peach Milkshake is hand-spun the old-fashioned way, combining Chick-fil-A Icedream dessert with peaches. It is then topped off with whipped cream and a cherry.

“The Peach Milkshake has become a tradition for many of us, embracing the seasonal flavors of summer,” Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said. “Our guests have made it clear this dessert is a favorite, so we’ve been eager to welcome the Peach Milkshake back to our menu.”

Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy’s Icedream recipe helped inspire the Peach Milkshake with its classic, old-fashioned vanilla taste. First introduced in 2009, the summertime Milkshake has quickly become a standout seasonal offering for the restaurant company.