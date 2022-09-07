Chicken Salad Chick opening second Cape Fear location in Leland

A chicken salad sandwich (Photo: Lara604 / CC BY-SA 2.0 / MGN)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear currently has one Chicken Salad Chick restaurant, located in Wilmington. But that’s changing soon.

The company has announced plans to bring a Chicken Salad Chick to Leland late this year or early in 2023.

Construction is beginning soon at an existing space, located at 503 Olde Waterford Way.

“We are grateful for all of the support we have received in Wilmington and can’t wait to open our second Chick in Leland,” co-owner Haley Pinder said. “It’s a wonderful family-centered community and one of the fastest-growing towns in North Carolina. Shane and I love every minute of getting to know our guests and working alongside our staff to serve them; now we have the honor of expanding into Brunswick County and serving the people directly!”

The new restaurant promises a drive-thru and comfortable dining room, as well as catering and to-go options.

Chicken Salad Chick says the restaurant will serve fresh, made-from-scratch ingredients with Southern hospitality.