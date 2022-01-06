Child touches downed powerline, burned by electric shock

Power line (Photo: Credit: Pexels)

MOORESVILLE, NC — Officials say a child was burned by an electric shock near a North Carolina school.

News outlets report that Iredell County emergency officials said the child was taken to a hospital Wednesday with injuries from an electric shock after touching a downed powerline.

The Mooresville Graded School District wrote on Facebook that a student walking on property adjacent to Mooresville Intermediate School made contact with a powerline downed by recent storms.

Officials say the child was taken to Lake Norman Regional and then flown to Carolinas Medical Center. The child was conscious at the time.

Officials didn’t release the student’s age or condition. Mooresville Police are investigating.

Duke Energy crews arrived shortly after the incident and repaired the line.

