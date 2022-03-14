Children’s Museum of Wilmington and five other nonprofits in the Cape Fear to receive COVID relief grants

(Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A half dozen nonprofits across the Cape Fear will receive a portion of $4.25 million in grants from the North Carolina Healing Communities Fund issued by the North Carolina Community Foundation.

The money will help nonprofits across the state impacted by revenue loss and increased demand for services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 115 grants, ranging from $25,000 to $55,000, will be distributed to the grantees.

In the Cape Fear alone, the following will receive funding:

$55,000 to Bladen Disaster Recovery Team, Bladen County

$25,000 to the Child Development Center, New Hanover County

$25,000 to Disability Rights North Carolina, Bladen County

$25,000 to Oasis NC, New Hanover County

$55,000 to Roots of Recovery*, Pender County

$25,000 to the Children’s Museum of Wilmington, New Hanover County

*In addition to their grant award, Roots of Recovery has been selected to receive capacity building support services from North Carolina Healing Community Fund’s partners at Rural Forward NC.

Click here for more information about the North Carolina Healing Communities Fund.