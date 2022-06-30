Children’s Museum of Wilmington announces new exhibit ‘Bodies in Motion’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Children’s Museum of Wilmington has announce the grand opening of its newest exhibit Bodies in Motion, located in the Science Center.

Museum guests are invited to the official ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, July 22nd at 10:30 AM following the museum’s Feature Friday program.

This exhibit was created to help educate children about human physiology as they learn through interactive and self-guided play. Little learners will gain a better understanding of what is inside the human body as it is replicated on a screen. Children will have the ability to switch the view between the skeletal and muscular systems to gain a better understanding of the concept of an x-ray.

“A lot of what we do at the Museum is provide children with experiences that help them make sense of the world around them and this exhibit is a perfect example,” Executive Director Heather Sellgren said. “Bodies in Motion will help young minds comprehend the purpose of an x-ray and to better understand what is inside their own body. Thank you to Delaney Radiology and to all of our community partners who are giving children in our community an inspiring place to play to learn.”

Weekday tickets are free for all Museum members and everyone under the age of twelve months. General admission tickets are $10. Tickets can be purchased online or in the visitor center upon arrival. For more information and ticketing go to www.playwilmington.org