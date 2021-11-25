Choosing holiday gifts for people who have Alzheimer’s or dementia

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Gift-giving is a fun and exciting holiday tradition, but the process can be challenging when the recipient has Alzheimer’s or a related dementia.

Madeline David, volunteer Community Educator with the Alzheimer’s Association, suggests choosing gifts with comfort and practicality in mind.

Some ideas include easy-to-remove clothing, favorite foods, music, videos or photo albums featuring pictures of family and friends.

For those whose dementia is more advanced, David suggests gifts such as realistic baby items, toy pets, and items to keep hands occupied such as children’s flap books.

David says avoid complicated electronics, challenging games and lengthy books, which can cause frustration.

When it comes to wrapping holiday gifts for dementia patients, David says consider the recipient.

If he or she enjoys a challenge, wrap the gift as normal.

However, if the recipient becomes frustrated easily, David says use a gift bag or simple bow.

As for caregivers, consider giving a gift certificate for massage or meal delivery, housekeeping or home repair services, or a membership to a MedicAlert plan.

For more suggestions, visit here .