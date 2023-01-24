Chris Stapleton to sing National Anthem before Super Bowl

Chris Stapleton is singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl (Photo: Chris Stapleton / YouTube / MGN)

GLENDALE, AZ (WWAY) — The NFL has announced Chris Stapleton will be taking part in the Super Bowl pre-game festivities.

Stapleton will be singing the Star-Spangled Banner before the biggest football game of the year.

The Kentucky-native is known for hits like ‘Tennessee Whiskey’, ‘Parachute’ and ‘Starting Over’.

Stapleton is joining other stars like Rihanna, who is set to perform at half-time.

Super Bowl 57 will be played in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th.