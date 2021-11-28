‘Christmas in the Country’ light show opens in Rocky Point

Christmas in the Country at Old Homestead Farms (Courtesy: Natalie Cameron)

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — ‘Tis the season for Christmas light displays to light up the Cape Fear Region.

The fourth annual “Christmas in the Country” display has opened at Old Homestead Farm in Rocky Point as of Saturday night.

Guests can drive-thru a one-mile-long Christmas lights show displayed all over the farm. The show includes more than 200,000 lights, coordinated to music. Hot chocolate and homemade cookies are also available.

Old Homestead Farm is located in Rocky Point, 15 minutes from Wilmington, off exit 408 on Interstate 40. The entrance to the show is located at 438 Rocky Point Elementary School Rd. Admission is only $25 per car.

For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.