Church members learn hands-only CPR with help of Novant Health

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Learning about CPR and blood loss training is critical to saving lives during an emergency.

Members of St. Andrew A.M.E Zion Church in Wilmington learned the many ways they could help save lives before paramedics arrive. According to St. Andrew A.M.E Zion Church Pastor Patricia Smith, the training is very important in this day in age.

“People may be A Fib or you never know when you might need this training. So, we’re excited about getting the training and help someone, if they’re in need of it,” said Smith.

According to David Glen-Denning, EMS Education Coordinator with Novant Health, the training could help in a life-or-death situation.

“So statistically, this (holds up #0) is the number of survivors that come out of the hospital if nobody is willing to do at least hands-on CPR before we arrive. Bleeding control is huge, statistically we also need the public’s health there. If they have access to bleeding control devices or knowledge on how to do it, it could mean the difference between life and death before we arrive,” Glen-Denning explained.

Glen-Denning says while it’s great the church is receiving training; many other places of business should also consider offering the class.

“So, I would encourage all business in the community, not just churches, to look into possibly adding automated external defibrillators. That goes for HOA’s and communities too, the more AED’s out there we can get the better,” Glen-Denning said.