Churches celebrate Maundy Thursday

The Bridge Presbyterian Church celebrated the day that commemorates Jesus Christ's last supper with his disciples.

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Many churches, including in the cape fear, gathered to mark the occasion.

Many churches, including in the cape fear, gathered to mark the occasion.

In Leland, The Bridge Presbyterian Church celebrated the day.

Pastor Doug Cushing said he looks forward to this time of year.

He and his congregation joined together and honored the day in many fashions — keeping the commandment in red, “love one another, as I have first loved you,” as the overall message.

The Bridge also held a Tenebrae service.

Pastor Cushing, said, “Extinguishing candles and turning out lights — this, too, is part of an ancient Christian practice and it’s designed to better prepare us to walk with Jesus on that dark and lonely journey to the cross and ultimately, then, to the resurrection.”

Pastor Cushing added that he feels that it is an honor to lead the congregation into tonight’s’ service, as it is a humbling experience.