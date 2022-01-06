Churches celebrate the Epiphany with cross dives and holy water to-go

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Celebrations are taking place across the Cape Fear as churches memorialize Epiphany, a holiday in Christianity that marks the day Jesus was revealed in the Bible as the Son of God.

In Wilmington, celebrations in Catholic, Episcopal, and Greek Orthodox churches started Sunday and early this week.

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church held it’s Epiphany service Thursday afternoon, and plans to hold a Cross Dive at Bluewater Grill Saturday. That’s where boys and girls will dive for a cross thrown into the Intracoastal Waterway for a prize.

This week marks on of the church’s most important feasts.

“In the early church, it was like I said one of the… it still is one of the 12 major feasts, but it was actually as important… on equal terms with Christmas,” said Reverend Father Regis Alexoudis. “Nowadays people sort of forget about that part of it, but that was the culmination of the 12 day celebration of Christmas.”

Usually, the reverend would visit each congregant’s home and bless it. Because of COVID-19 this year, the reverend sent each attendee home with holy water.