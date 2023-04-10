Churches in Columbus County celebrate Resurrection Sunday

This Resurrection Sunday, what seemed to be the final day of a rainy weekend, ended with sunshine.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Churches around the globe are celebrating Resurrection Sunday.

Here is a close and local look at some of these Easter Sunday services.

In Downtown Whiteville, Whiteville Assembly of God, held its’ sunrise service at around six a.m..

Church members gathered as the sun rose and had breakfast as a congregation.

Randy Hunt, Whiteville Assembly of God Pastor, said that the gloomy weather this morning – could not stop this day of celebration.

Hunt said, “He didn’t stop just because of the conditions and the weather. So, we said, today is that day – that we celebrate, today is that day that we look to the sun rising — saying ‘today’s a new day’ — and we’re gonna celebrate just like we’ve always done and we’re gonna worship Him just like we’re always gonna do.”

Another Columbus County Church, Cornerstone Original Freewill Baptist, organized its’ service by preaching, singing and worshiping.

Cory Boyd, the pastor of the Columbus County church, said the emotions he felt this Easter Sunday is honored yet humbled.

Boyd said, “Just to be able to sense His presence here, that day, it’s an honor that God would choose people such as us to be part of that experience — and to be part of His family. I don’t think it gets much more humbling than that.”

Both pastors said that although Easter is a special occasion, every day they get to share the word of God is a good day.

Afterall, as the pastors said, a lot can change in three days.

Cornerstone Original Freewill Baptist Church holds regular Sunday services at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., with Wednesday night services at 6 p.m..

Whiteville Assembly of God holds regular Sunday services at 10:30 a.m., with Wednesday night youth gatherings at 7 p.m..