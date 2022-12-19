Churches partner with Toys for Tots for distribution event in Wilmington community

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Hundreds of children now have toys they might otherwise have been unable to receive.

Area agencies that included Wilmington Police and Housing Authority employees were on hand to distribute collected toys to those who stopped by Hope Baptist Church on Greenfield Street on Saturday.

Organizers said the collaboration of all involved made sure thousands of kids will receive a gift this year and said they broke their toy limit rule because the need was so great.

A group of New Hanover County churches partnered with Toys for Tots to fill two truckloads of toys, ranging from stuffed animals to bikes.

Those toys were delivered at Hope Baptist Church for all Nations Thursday, sorted Friday, and distributed to families in the community over the weekend.

Pastor James Jamison said he helped organize the toy drive because he wanted to make sure all area kids had a good Christmas.

“We want to thank Toys for Tots and the Wilmington Baptist Association for all the toys,” said Jamison. “Our partner agencies like the Wilmington Housing Authority and Wilmington Police Department, Sokoto House, the David Walker Economic Educational Health and Cultural Center, all made it possible for us to bless over 3000 children.”

According to Jamison, the Wilmington Baptist Association, also known as Cape Fear Network of Baptist Churches, as well as Toys for Tots, Wilmington Minister Alliance, and Boots on the Ground Ministries worked together to collect the toys leading up to the distribution event.

“Teamwork makes the dream work, the parents were very grateful and warm; we’re exhausted but very happy,” he said. “Every year I say this is my last one but when I see the hope in the families’ faces, I say one more year, Lord give us one more year.”