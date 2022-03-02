Churches think outside of the sanctuary for Ash Wednesday

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Today is Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent. Many people around the world and across the Cape Fear attended special services.

The Bridge Presbyterian Church in Leland held a drive through Ash Wednesday from 11:30 to 1 and 5 to 6.

Pastor Doug Cushing said the church has a large senior population, and continued COVID-19 protocols for busy church goers.

“It’s our way of saying that you don’t have to come to church, we want to come to you. We want to be a blessing to you in this community. And in our crazy busy lives right now, some people hunger for this,” said Cushing.

The Bridge Church is also holding a traditional Ash Wednesday service at 7pm.