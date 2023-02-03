Citizen Studios to open coffee shop in former VFW building

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– After being sold last year, a former VFW building in Wilmington is a project in the making.

Since August, Paula Baisden, CEO and President of Citizen Studios, has been moving into the former VFW building on Carolina Beach Road to start up the new home for her non-profit film company, Citizen Studios.

The space is intended to give private film makers who may not have a lot of money to spend, a space to shoot their ideas and create content.

The next big project Citizen Studios has in the works is a coffee shop, which plans to be open to the public within the next month.

“The coffee shop is extra exciting because it does create that space where people can walk in, Monday-Thursday 8-5, and meet up with other film makers and creative types. You have to come through the studio, through the set to come to the coffee shop. So, you’re really in mesh with it,” said Baisden.

Baisden says as a non-profit that aims to entertain, educate, advocate, they rely on donations of community supporters.

