Citizen tip leads to drug trafficking arrest in Wilmington

Kawaun Marquee Canty arrested on August 8, 2023 (Photo: Wilmington Police)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man is behind bars facing multiple drug charges after a citizen tip led to an arrest in a two-month drug investigation Wilmington.

According to a press release from the Wilmington Police Department, on Tuesday, members of the Wilmington Police Department narcotics unit executed a search warrant at 330 Sumter Dr. The search warrant stemmed from a two-month long investigation where some of the information was provided via the WPD tip 411 program.

Police arrested Kawaun Marquee Canty, 42, for trafficking in cocaine and trafficking in opium among numerous other drug related offenses. WPD seized 38 grams of cocaine, 30 grams of methamphetamine, 366 grams of marijuana, 82 bindles of heroin, and 118 doses of Percocet. Police also seized $8,000.

WPD said this case is a good example of how a citizen can utilize the tip 411 program to give police information anonymously.