Citizens of Boiling Spring Lakes are eager to see dam reconstruction project

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — It’s been described as a “major win” for the city of Boiling Spring Lakes. That is the reconstruction of the city’s dams.

For years, city leaders have been discussing a plan to repair the damage from hurricane Florence in 2018.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held a week ago to officially mark the start of the long-awaited project.

The project is estimated to cost around $50 million and take roughly 30 months to complete.

“I think that would be fantastic if I could look out and I’d see water. So, the quicker they can get it done — the happier I’ll be. Because I don’t have that many years to go,” resident, Hazel LaCost said.

There are just a few final steps the city is taking in the coming weeks before beginning construction. But city leaders say their vision is finally coming to fruition.