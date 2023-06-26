Citizens of Boiling Spring Lakes are eager to see dam reconstruction project

Emily Andrews,

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — It’s been described as a “major win” for the city of Boiling Spring Lakes. That is the reconstruction of the city’s dams. 

For years, city leaders have been discussing a plan to repair the damage from hurricane Florence in 2018. 

A groundbreaking ceremony was held a week ago to officially mark the start of the long-awaited project. 

The project is estimated to cost around $50 million and take roughly 30 months to complete. 

“I think that would be fantastic if I could look out and I’d see water. So, the quicker they can get it done — the happier I’ll be. Because I don’t have that many years to go,” resident, Hazel LaCost said. 

There are just a few final steps the city is taking in the coming weeks before beginning construction. But city leaders say their vision is finally coming to fruition. 

Categories: Brunswick, Features, Local, NC, News, Top Stories
Tags: , , , ,

This content provided by:

Related

Recipe Concepts