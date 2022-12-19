City holds annual Menorah lighting in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The City of Wilmington kicked off the Jewish holiday, on Sunday, with its annual Community Menorah Lighting at Market and Water streets.

Hanukkah started Sunday night and will last through Monday, December 26th.

According to Rabbi Moshe Libelich, Hanukkah is the victory of the weak over the strong, good over evil, and light over darkness.

“The message over Hanukkah is really a special one, it is one in which a small band of Jewish fighters overcame a large enemy, so, they were victorious,” he said. “It’s kind of a message that resonates, and that is universal.”

Chocolate coins dropped from a high place, latkes, and donuts are a Hanukkah tradition.

Chayale Lieblich has fond recollections of the Jewish festival that brings a smile to her face.

“I have amazing memories with family and friends, coming and lighting the Menorah,” she said. “And having a lot of fun.”

According to Rabbi Lieblich, the Menorah lighting represents the idea of light and kindness overcoming challenges and adversity.

“That is also one thing we celebrate, so that’s why we light the Menorah,” he said. “The first night, one light, the second night, two, the idea is to increase in light and to increase in positivity.”

Chana Lielich said the holiday promotes religious freedom and brings people together.

“Which is you know, unity, respect everyone, and allow everyone to celebrate their own holidays and bring a lot of joy between friends and family,” she said.

Hanukkah lasts for eight nights to commemorate how long the holy light burned.