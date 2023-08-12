City of Southport awarded $250,000 grant for flood mitigation projects

Car stuck in flood waters in Southport during Tropical Storm Hermine

SOUTHPORT (WWAY) – The Golden LEAF Foundation has awarded the city of Southport was awarded $250,000 to perform a city-wide asset inventory and assessment of the condition of the stormwater system, mapping of the system, and modeling to support development of a capital improvement plan to reduce flooding throughout the town.

“We are excited and grateful for this funding from the Golden LEAF Foundation. This will help Southport make educated decisions to alleviate flooding economically and expeditiously in the City,” City Engineer Tom Zilinek said in a press release.

“This project is a high priority for the citizens and Board of Aldermen of Southport. The Board, as a part of the Budget Adoption process, set aside $250,000 in the City budget to start a Master Plan of Stormwater issues around the City. This has needed to be done for many years. Now that we also have this grant, then we will not only be able to develop our plan but start implementing this program to help with stormwater issues throughout Southport.,” City Manager Bonnie Therrien said.

Flooding has become a common occurrence in Southport because of the lack of stormwater control measures in place, an aging existing stormwater system that is both undersized and deteriorating, and the flat elevation that prevents discharge.

The Stormwater Planning study will evaluate projects with the main purpose to address and reduce flooding. The projects will evaluate the capacity increase and efficiency of the system. Projects that have the most benefit to the vulnerability of future conditions will have higher priority. These projects will then be placed into the City’s Capital Improvement Plan.