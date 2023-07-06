City of Whiteville benefits from adopting a social district

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — In Columbus County, the City of Whiteville is seeing some benefits to a relatively new social district downtown.

A North Carolina Law was passed a few years ago allowing cities and towns to create social districts. This allows patrons to move freely between businesses serving alcoholic beverages.

Some cities that have started social districts include Raleigh, Greensboro and Whiteville, who approved it this past August.

Mayor Terry Mann said the new district has had a positive impact on commerce with both locals and those passing through.

Mann urged other cities to consider adopting this change to reap the same benefits.

“So far, we haven’t found any downsides. If you have food or restaurants or bar businesses downtown it just generates traffic from one to the other,” said Mann.

Mann said he’s confident the social district is helping attract more businesses and customers to downtown Whiteville.