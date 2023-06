City of Wilmington announces 4th of July celebration details

4th of July fireworks (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There’s just over two weeks until Wilmington holds their annual 4th of July celebration.

The celebration will feature live music, entertainment, food, fireworks, and more at Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park.

The Wilmington Symphony Orchestra and musician Jeanne Jolly and will be capped off by a big fireworks display along the Cape Fear River at 9:05 p.m.

