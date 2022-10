City of Wilmington completes section of Front Street construction

A portion of the construction project on Front Street is nearing completion (Photo: City of Wilmington)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Part of a lengthy road construction project along Front Street is finally nearing completion.

This comes after extensive negative feedback from business owners along the street who claim the months of construction has hurt their foot traffic.

The City of Wilmington says one block of the two-block project is nearly finished.

Crews expect the entire two-block road work to be completed by November.