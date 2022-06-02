City of Wilmington continues discussion of amendment to short-term rental statute

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City leaders plan to discuss amending a code on short-term rentals after the state struck down its original statute.

The City’s Planning Commission was supposed to discuss that amendment during meeting, but continued it to July 6th’s meeting.

“We need additional time to review,” said a City representative in Wednesday’s meeting. “It’s basically complete, but not quite ready for planning commissioner council. We’re requesting a month continuance on that.”

The ordinance set up a “lottery registration system,” which would only grant certain homeowners the ability to rent out properties short-term. Back in April, the North Carolina Court of Appeals ruled that Wilmington’s short-term rental ordinance violated state law. The court ruled the North Carolina prohibited Wilmington’s short-term registration guidelines.