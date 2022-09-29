City of Wilmington issues debris collection reminder ahead of Ian

The City of Wilmington is reminding people of proper debris disposal ahead of Ian (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In preparation for gusty winds that could knock down branches as Tropical Storm Ian approaches, the City of Wilmington has issued a reminder for proper debris disposal.

Yard debris could turn dangerous during a storm, so if your preparations include cutting trees and limbs, you should have a plan to dispose of it properly.

Officials say trash collectors can’t pick up entire trees or go outside normal collection times.

Tree limbs should be cut down into smaller sections, measuring no larger than 4 feet in length and six inches in diameter.

Loose debris should also be placed inside a container.

The City of Wilmington says they’re especially thankful for the hard work of their trash crews during stormy situations.