City of Wilmington reminds residents to avoid cooling off in retention ponds as temperatures soar

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As summer approaches, temperatures in the 90s will continue to become more frequent. But while taking a dip in a retention pond may seem like a good idea for you or your pet, the City of Wilmington reminds everyone to avoid doing so.

Retention ponds are used to help limit flooding by storing stormwater runoff but can be hazardous.

In 2019, three dogs died hours after coming into contact with retention pond water.

It was later determined they died from exposure to cyanobacteria, more commonly known at blue-green algae.