City of Wilmington reminds voters of important upcoming dates

Vote sign (Photo: Tom Arthur / CC BY-SA 2.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With municipal elections approaching, the City of Wilmington has released a list of important dates.

Absentee ballots will be made available on October 8th, with the voter registration deadline coming on October 13th.

Other important dates include:

Oct. 19 – Absentee one-stop voting begins (same day registration available)

Oct. 31 – Absentee ballot request deadline

Nov. 04 – Absentee one-stop voting ends

Nov. 07 – Municipal Election Day

Nov. 10 – Mailed absentee ballots due

To check your voter registration, find your polling location, or request an absentee ballot, click HERE.