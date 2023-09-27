City of Wilmington reminds voters of important upcoming dates
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With municipal elections approaching, the City of Wilmington has released a list of important dates.
Absentee ballots will be made available on October 8th, with the voter registration deadline coming on October 13th.
Other important dates include:
Oct. 19 – Absentee one-stop voting begins (same day registration available)
Oct. 31 – Absentee ballot request deadline
Nov. 04 – Absentee one-stop voting ends
Nov. 07 – Municipal Election Day
Nov. 10 – Mailed absentee ballots due
To check your voter registration, find your polling location, or request an absentee ballot, click HERE.