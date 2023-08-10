City to remove 17 laurel oak trees along Market Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The city of Wilmington will remove 17 laurel oak trees along market street between 12th and 21st street.

The city said they have to be removed because the trees have heart rot, which is often caused by an untreatable fungi, which causes the trees to die from the inside out.

Connie Parker, the president of the board of directors for the Alliance of Cape Fear Trees, said she understands why the trees are being removed, but she isn’t happy about it.

“So that’s part, that’s what they’re looking at,” Parker said. “They don’t want to say that we left a tree there that we know is not a good tree and could hurt somebody. In my own yard, it’s fine. I can leave it there. But out on a street or where people are going to go in public property, it’s really dangerous.”

City Councilman Kevin Spears said the trees along market street have been in need of removal and replacement for a while and this project will be a great benefit to the area.

“So to have some trees removed and some safer trees to replace them and you know, trees that won’t block your view, tress that won’t fall and hopefully trees that will sustain during a hurricane or any type of storm is a very great improvement in our community,” Scott said.

Laurel oaks have much shorter lifespans compared to other trees, usually between 50 and 80 years.

The city said it plans to replant new trees along Market Street in early to mid-spring of 2024.