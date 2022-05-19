Classic car and truck show for NC high school scholarship fundraiser

DELCO, NC (WWAY) — Men & Women United for Youth & Families of Delco, North Carolina Scholarship Fundraiser will take place Saturday, May 28th, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The fundraiser will be at Mookie Keith’s at 3838 Old Stage Road. (Hwy. 87) Riegelwood, NC.

Classic Cars, Trucks & Tractors will be on display for all to enjoy.

There will be food and beverages available for sale as well.

This show will generate funds for local high school graduates planning to attend college.

Along with the car show will be food vendors, 50/50 drawing, and lots of door prizes to be given away.

Entry registration will begin at 9:00 am and judging will begin at 1:00 pm. The registration fee is $25.00.

Trophies will be awarded for “best” of several categories.

Challenge for car owners to dress in attire that was worn the year of your vehicle.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Dave Parks at 910-540-4141 or Perry Dixon at 910-685-4017.