Clean Eatz to open new headquarters in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A Wilmington-based business that has grown significantly over the years, is now planning to open its brand-new headquarters in the Port City.

Clean Eatz purchased the former Chuck-E-Cheese, located on Oleander Drive, building back in November to become its new headquarters.

The plan is to have a restaurant in the front part of the building, with corporate offices and training rooms in the back half.

Co-Founders of the business, Yvonne and Don Varady, have high hopes this will bring a positive economic impact to the Cape Fear region.

“It’s our national headquarters and also our national training center, so people from all over country are going to coming here throughout the year to train here. So, I think that’s going to be the biggest thing. Bringing people to Wilmington that have never been here,” said Yvonne and Don Varady, Co-Founders of Clean Eatz.

The Varady’s hope to have the new headquarters up and running by the end of May.