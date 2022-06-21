Close school seclusion rooms next year, New Hanover parents and advocates say

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (STARNEWS) — A local advocacy group is pushing for New Hanover County Schools to end its use of seclusion and restraint by the 2023-24 school year.

The group, Love Our Children, has recently seen success with its advocacy. Earlier this year the district moved to end out-of-school suspensions for children under eight except in extreme circumstances, partly because of its work.

Now, the group is shifting focus to its next initiative: eliminating the use of seclusion rooms and adopting more collaborative and proactive solutions.

