Co-owner of historic Graystone Inn speaks after Wednesday night fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The fire at the Graystone Inn in Downtown Wilmington is out, but many are wondering about the condition of the historic building.

Co-owner Jamie Alfalla says the fire may have destroyed some newly-done renovations, but we have not yet seen the end of the popular downtown inn.

“This has been a very long labor of love over the past few years to renovate, so this is absolutely devastating. We’re just really grateful that nobody was hurt, that is our biggest thing”

Fire crews responded to reports of heavy smoke and fire at the bed-and-breakfast in the 100 block of South Third Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Wilmington Fire Department’s Chief of Operations, Derek Mickler, said, “We had units respond to that as a high life hazard structure fire. In under three minutes, our first company arrived on scene. Nothing was visible from the exterior, once they made access to the interior, they did have some slight smoke conditions near the kitchen area with a report of smoke coming out a utility closet area.”

WFD says the fire started in the kitchen area before making its way into the walls.

“We did have three firefighters that were all transported routine by New Hanover Novant EMS, all of those have been discharged at this time thankfully and they are at home safe with their families.”

Jamie Alfalla says the damage done to the newly renovated parts of the building won’t deter them from getting it ready for business.

“It is inoperable at this moment, but we are looking at a six to eight-month turnaround. We’re very optimistic that we can get this all done, we’ve done it once and we can do it again.”

Alfalla did add that the interior of the building was wet, and most of the extensive fire damage occurred on the third floor of the building.