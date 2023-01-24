Coast Guard rescues 73-year-old from sinking boat off Cape Fear coast

The Coast Guard rescued a man from a sinking boat off the coast (Photo: MGN Images)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 73-year-old man is back on dry land thanks to the Coast Guard.

The organization rescued the mariner Monday afternoon from a sinking vessel, around 155 miles east of the Cape Fear.

Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received a report of the man aboard the 33-foot boat ‘Freyja’ Sunday night, who reported his vessel was taking on water and needed assistance due to heavy weather.

A Jayhawk helicopter crew and an HC-130 Hercules crew launched and hoisted the mariner from the vessel.

After the mariner was rescued, the helicopter crew transported the survivor to Wilmington.

There were no reported injuries.