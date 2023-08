Coast Guard searching for four missing divers 50 miles off Cape Fear coast

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The Coast Guard is searching for four divers who went missing 50 miles off of the Cape Fear coast on Sunday.

According to a press release, the four men were diving around noon from a boat called Big Bill’s about 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach, when it was reported that they had not resurfaced.

The Coast Guard said it will keep searching through the night using several boats and aircrafts.