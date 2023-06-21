Coast Guard: Sector NC Commander relieved due to loss of confidence in ability to command sector

Captain Baer (From: US Coast Guard)

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — The Coast Guard temporarily relieved a commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector North Carolina on Tuesday.

Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath, Fifth Coast Guard District commander, temporarily relieved Captain Matthew Baer due to a loss of confidence in his ability to effectively command the sector, pending an administrative investigation and final determination.

Commander Courtney Sergent temporarily assumed the position of sector commander to maintain unit operations.

Baer has been temporarily reassigned to the Fifth Coast Guard District headquarters in Portsmouth.

Coast Guard Commander Matthew Baer relieved Captain Bion Stewart as commander of Coast Guard Sector North Carolina in May 2020.

Before becoming commander of Coast Guard Sector North Carolina, Baer served as the response department head of Coast Guard Sector Charleston since July 2018. Previous assignments include executive officer of the Coast Guard Special Missions Training Center and commanding officer of Maritime Safety and Security Team Kings Bay.